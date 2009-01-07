Apple's New MacBook Pro Commercial (AAPL)

Here’s the latest commercial from the company that sets the standard for marketing in tech. It advertises the new 17-inch MacBook Pro, which is 6.6 pounds, .98 inches thick and comes with a battery that you can’t remove, but is supposed to last 8 hours on a single charge.

Didn’t take Apple (AAPL) long to jump all over the whole “green” thing, did it?

For a longer commerical on that subject, follow this link.



