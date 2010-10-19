Apple's New MacBook Air -- Everything You Need To Know

Apple is reportedly taking another stab at the MacBook Air.
The revamped, rebuilt version of the Air will come in two sizes, have a stronger battery, and a lower price tag. It will be introduced Wednesday at the Back to the Mac event.
Here’s what’s being reported out there:
- “It does not have curves. It has straight edges. It’s boxier, like the iPhone 4,” a source tells Cult of Mac.
- “It boots so fast, it’s unbelievable,” the source also tells Cult of Mac.
- Battery is 50% bigger delivering 8-10 hours of battery life.
- It will be available in 11.6″ and 13.3″ sized models. (Which means Apple will pretty much have a netbook after trashing them for so long.)
- Apple has been manufacturing them for over a week now, so they should be available either on Wednesday or shortly after, AppleInsider reports.
- Apple is developing a unique solid state drive for the Air which will could cost less than traditional hard disk drives, AppleInsider reports.
- It will have two USB ports, one on each side, says Cult of Mac.
- As for price, Cult of Mac’s source says $1,100 for the 13 inch and $999 for the 11 inch.
