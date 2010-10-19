Apple's New MacBook Air -- Everything You Need To Know

Apple is reportedly taking another stab at the MacBook Air.



The revamped, rebuilt version of the Air will come in two sizes, have a stronger battery, and a lower price tag. It will be introduced Wednesday at the Back to the Mac event.

Here’s what’s being reported out there:

“It does not have curves. It has straight edges. It’s boxier, like the iPhone 4,” a source tells Cult of Mac.

“It boots so fast, it’s unbelievable,” the source also tells Cult of Mac.

Battery is 50% bigger delivering 8-10 hours of battery life.

It will be available in 11.6″ and 13.3″ sized models. (Which means Apple will pretty much have a netbook after trashing them for so long.)

Apple has been manufacturing them for over a week now, so they should be available either on Wednesday or shortly after, AppleInsider reports.

Apple is developing a unique solid state drive for the Air which will could cost less than traditional hard disk drives, AppleInsider reports.

It will have two USB ports, one on each side, says Cult of Mac.

As for price, Cult of Mac’s source says $1,100 for the 13 inch and $999 for the 11 inch.

