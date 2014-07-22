Apple's New Ad Shows How Much Users Love Their Macs

Apple has unveiled a new ad for its slender MacBook Air, according to a MacRumors report.

The ad highlights the many ways Mac users can creatively customise their computers with laptop stickers.

The showcased stickers come from all corners of pop culture. “Breaking Bad,” “The Simpsons,” and Disney’s Mickey Mouse are all featured on the back of Apple laptops.

The 30-second spot shows so many different stickers, it sometimes appears to be a slow-moving film rather than a series of stills strung together.

It ends with the phrase: “The notebook people love.”

You can watch the ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

