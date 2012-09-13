US

It's Not Just The iPhone 5 You Should Be Excited About –– Here's A Quick Look At Apple's Other Big Announcements

Steve Kovach

The iPhone 5 was the star of today’s Apple event, but some other new products were announced.

Here’s a quick look at Apple’s new iPods, the new version of iTunes, and iOS 6, the new operating system for iPhone and iPads.

Produced by Robert Libetti

