It's Not Just The iPhone 5 You Should Be Excited About –– Here's A Quick Look At Apple's Other Big Announcements

The iPhone 5 was the star of today’s Apple event, but some other new products were announced.



Here’s a quick look at Apple’s new iPods, the new version of iTunes, and iOS 6, the new operating system for iPhone and iPads.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 5 In Two Minutes

Celebrities Tell Us Their favourite iPhone Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.