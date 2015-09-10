Apple's new iPhones let you take 'emergency selfies'

Apple just announced two new iPhones, and both have a snazzy new feature called 3D Touch.

3D Touch is similar to the Apple Watch’s “Force Touch.” It can sense the amount of pressure you’re applying when you press the iPhone’s screen and it opens up shortcuts to apps on your home screen.

For example, if you press down hard and hold on Instagram’s iPhone app, 3D touch will show you a mini menu screen that allows you jump straight into a particular section of Instagram, like your activity stream. You no longer have to open up Instagram, then navigate to the stream from within the app.

3D Touch also creates a short cut menu for the native iPhone camera app. One of the drop down menu items lets iPhone users to take lightning-speed selfies.

Here’s what happens when you use 3D Touch on the Camera app. If you click “Take Selfie”…

… Your camera will instantly be ready to take photos of you.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, demonstrated this feature on stage Wednesday. He dubbed it the “emergency selfie” feature.

