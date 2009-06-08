Apple's New iPhone: What To Expect Monday

Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developers conference kicks off Monday with a keynote led by Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller. Apple execs will show off parts of the new iPhone 3.0 operating system. And someone — Phil; Steve Jobs? — is expected to show off a new iPhone.

Most likely new iPhone features, as either we or others have reported:

Faster processor.

More storage capacity.

Faster Internet speeds.

Video recording.

Better camera.

Digital compass.

More iPhone 3.0 software features, such as video editing, voice controls, laptop tethering, and potentially a new home screen that’s better designed for organising and launching dozens of apps.

The phone will likely look very much like the current iPhone 3G. Some reports suggest a matte, rubbery back. But many “leaked” photos are fake. Then there’s a slew of other potential features, some of which Apple could unveil Monday, too, such as a front-facing camera for video chat, background app processing, or multi-coloured iPhones. But those are relatively unlikely.

Just as important: What Apple announces regarding AT&T’s iPhone service plans. Specifically, if AT&T will offer some sort of entry-level iPhone plan that is less than $70/month, or if it will at least make its plans a better deal by including unlimited text messaging. (Sprint is doing this for the Palm Pre.) The iPhone itself is still too expensive for many buyers. And the service plan is, too.

And about pricing: It makes sense that Apple would keep its new, premium iPhones at the $199/$299 price levels. But it seems that a cheaper iPhone, perhaps will less storage or a few missing components, could show up for $99 or $149.

Photo: Nowhere Else

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.