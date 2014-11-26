Apple's New iPhone Ad Shows Off One Of The Best Features Of IOS 8

Apple has a new iPhone 6 ad out, and it touts one of the best features of iOS 8 — the ability to make and receive calls from any Apple device.

Gone are the days of lamenting a missed call while your phone was charging, or running around the house when you hear the phone ring.

Whichever Apple device is nearest will do.

This all works over WiFi, though Apple says you can tether your other devices to your cell network if that’s not an option. Continuity, as Apple calls it, is just another way of keeping you tied into the company’s product ecosystem.

You can’t place calls from Beats headphones, but I’d never rule it out in the future.

The back and forth between Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon makes for a hilarious ad.

The duo also showcased the iPhone’s vivid graphics — courtesy of Apple’s A8 chip — in another recent ad while playing Vainglory.

You can watch the full ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

