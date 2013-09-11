Here's How Much Apple's New IPhones Will Cost When They Go On Sale Sept. 20

Apple just announced its new iPhones, the 5C (an inexpensive version of the iPhone which comes in a variety of colours), and the iPhone 5S.

Both devices will go on sale in stores September 20, and you can pre-order the iPhone 5C beginning on Friday, September 13.

The 5C will cost $US99 for the 16GB model, and $US199 for the 32GB model. Both require a two-year contract.

The 5S will cost $US199 for the 16GB model, $US299 for the 32GB model, and $US399 for 64GB. All require a two-year contract.

With this announcement, the 4S will now be free with a 2-year contract.

The iPhone 5 wil be phased out altogether.

You can follow Business Insider’s live-blog of the Apple event here.

