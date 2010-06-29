Apple's New iPhone 4 Commercial Is Designed To Make You Cry

Apple has posted its first commercial for the iPhone 4, which focuses on the FaceTime video calling feature. It’s a cut-down version of the FaceTime video Apple played during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.



And it’s designed to make you cry. Try to make it through without tearing up.

