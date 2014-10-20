PODCAST: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's New IPads

AP Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of Marketing, showing the iPad as … a camera?

Here’s this week’s episode of the Jay and Farhad show. As usual, it’s New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo and myself running through some of the biggest stories in tech this week.

We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. You should definitely subscribe. Here’s an RSS link to the show. We use Soundcloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.

This week we talked about Manjoo’s review of the August smart lock. He wasn’t into it. He wrote, “I can’t say that it has helped me understand the essential utility of smart locks.”

We also talk about Apple’s iPad event. Ahead of the event, Manjoo wrote, “What’s the point of an iPad? Who needs a tablet in this era of big phones and ultraportable laptops? … Those are the tough questions Apple has to answer at the event it will hold on Thursday to unveil its new line of iPads.”

After the event, I wrote that Apple failed to answer those questions. The new iPads look great, but they do nothing to alter the current trajectory of the product, which is not good.

Listen!

