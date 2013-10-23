Big, Beautiful Photos Of Apple's New IPad Air And IPad Mini

Apple just unveiled two new iPads, the iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retina.
The iPad Air is the new name for Apple’s full-sized iPad. It’s significantly thinner and lighter than the previous model.
Meanwhile, the iPad mini also got an upgrade. It now has a sharp Retina display like the iPhone and iPad.
The iPad Air will start at $US499 and goes on sale November 1. The iPad mini will cost $US399.
The iPad mini comes with tons of built-in apps. Tools like iPhoto, iMovie, GarageBand, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now all available for free.
