Big, Beautiful Photos Of Apple's New IPad Air And IPad Mini

Megan Rose Dickey
Ipad air and miniApple

Apple just unveiled two new iPads, the iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retina.

The iPad Air is the new name for Apple’s full-sized iPad. It’s significantly thinner and lighter than the previous model.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini also got an upgrade. It now has a sharp Retina display like the iPhone and iPad.

The iPad Air will start at $US499 and goes on sale November 1. The iPad mini will cost $US399.

The iPad Air is on the left. The iPad mini with Retina is on the right.

The iPad Air is incredibly light. It's just 7.5 millimeters thin.

Look how thin that thing is.

Here's a closeup on the buttons.

All those thin components coming together ...

... just like that ...

It all weighs just a pound.

Apple says the iPad Air is 20% thinner and 28% lighter than the fourth generation iPad.

It features a 'stunning' Retina display.

It also has an A7 chip for better CPU performance, graphics performance, and battery life.

Here's the chip on the inside ...

Some specs for the iPad Air ...

Here's the iPad Air next to the iPad mini with Retina.

Unlike previous iPad mini models, this one comes with Retina display.

The iPad mini sports Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 7.

It should make for a much more enjoyable experience with photos, iBooks, and movies.

The iPad mini comes with tons of built-in apps. Tools like iPhoto, iMovie, GarageBand, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now all available for free.

Apple says the iPad mini delivers twice the Wi-Fi performance of the last model.

Now...

