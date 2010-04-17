Apple's New Guidelines Won't Stop Wired Magazine iPad App

Wired banked on Adobe. Can they still cash in on the iPad?

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) — Conde Nast ‘s Wired magazine app will indeed work on the iPad despite the restrictive new guidelines Apple issued this month, Conde Nast said this evening. That’s depending on Apple’s actual approval, of course, but Conde is at least confident it can meet the new guidelines that had worried many observers.Wired has been working with Adobe, which provides many magazines’ publishing software, to develop interactive editions to run on tablet computers including the iPad. Its goal was to integrate publishing the print edition with publishing the tablet edition as closely as possible, minimising the need for additional steps or systems to produce a tablet edition.



But Apple has long frowned on Adobe Flash, among other third-party plug-ins, so Adobe had developed a sort of workaround. Its newest development tool, Flash CS5, would allow publishers to create an Adobe application then package it like an iPhone or iPad application.

Then earlier this month, Apple came out with guidelines requiring developers to write apps with specific programming languages and forbidding workarounds of the sort that Adobe had been planning.

Many people wondered if the slick Wired app that editor Chris Anderson showed off in February, and which ran on Adobe systems, was now D.O.A. — at great expense in time and resources to Conde.

But Conde Nast now says it can and will proceed. “We are working with Adobe to prepare Wired’s reader app for the iPad, and will be compliant with Apple’s new guidelines,” a Conde spokeswoman said.

The Conde spokeswoman declined to elaborate. But Adobe and Wired’s work together may now mean something short of Adobe actually programming Wired for the iPad.

Working with Adobe still promises efficiencies, however, because of its importance to print publishing and because forthcoming, less restrictive tablet computers are likely to run Adobe-built applications without a hitch.

“We are working with Conde Nast on a cross-platform version of Wired, for distribution to multiple devices and operating systems,” an Adobe spokesman said in a statement. “To bring Wired to iPad, Conde Nast plans to follow Apple’s legal requirements.”

Here’s the video that Wired released in February showing off its plans for a tablet computer app.



