Apple's New Gold IPhone 5S Is Surprisingly Beautiful

Apple announced two new phones today, the plastic iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S which comes in a new colour: gold.

Gold and white, silver and white, and black and grey.

When news of the gold phone leaked a few weeks ago, reactions weren’t great. But Apple just showed a picture of it on stage and it’s actually beautiful.

Here’s a look at the new gold 5S, below:

