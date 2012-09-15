Apple's New Charging Cable For The iPhone 5 Is Also Sold Out, Dock Connector adaptor Ships In October

Besides Apple’s iPhone 5 selling out today, we just learned that its new dock connector cord has sold out too.



After a check of the online store, the cord is delayed 2-3 weeks.

The $19 cable is what you need to charge and sync your new iPhone or iPod with Lightning connector.

Since older iPhone charging cables won’t work with the iPhone 5, it’s likely customers decided to stock up on the new Lightning cable os they can charge their phone wherever they go. Plus, it’s $10 cheaper than buying the adaptor that lets you use old iPhone cords with the iPhone 5.

In fact, the adaptor won’t ship until October, according to Apple’s website.

