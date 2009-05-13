Apple's New Commercial Mocks Microsoft's 'Laptop Hunters'

Apple (AAPL) claws back at Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Laptop Hunters” ad campaign in its newest TV commercial.



While Microsoft’s spots have featured “real” people finding PCs that, for one reason or another, were better than a more expensive Mac, Apple ignores Microsoft’s price jabs and sticks with its message: PCs are slow and crashy.

Meanwhile, congratulations to Microsoft for actually getting Apple to acknowledge (and respond to) its ads.



