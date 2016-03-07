A new drone video of Apple's spaceship campus shows a 930-square metre fitness center

The rumour is that even Apple CEO Tim Cook uses the drone videos taken by drone videographer Duncan Sinfield to see the progress of the company’s enormous $5 billion “spaceship” shaped headquarters, being built right now in Cupertino.

Sinfield just posted another one that shows the building site as of March 3.

When completed it will include 262,000 square metres of office space that can house over 12,000 employees.

It’s curved design means that the building will use the largest panes of curved glass in the world. It also includes a 1,000 seat underground auditorium, a new 930-square metre fitness facility for employees and nearly 11,000 parking spots in two huge garages accessed by underground tunnels.

Plus, underground tunnels will be used to access the courtyard (making it very hard for someone to sneak into the outside areas of Apple’s new headquarters).

The new facility was originally conceived by Steve Jobs who envisioned it as “the best office building in the world.”

Take a look for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

