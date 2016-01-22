Apple is showing off all the apps available for the Apple TV

Apple has a new advert for the TV which highlights the apps that are available for the platform.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the “future of TV” is apps, just like the iPhone, and the TV-specific App Store has around 2,500 apps, the majority of which are games.

Here is the advert:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to MacRumors, Apple is currently running a series of adverts that are focused on apps. The first, which featured a throwback to Apple’s first adverts, aired in early December.

Apple has also bought some colourful billboards, which are located in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Hollywood, to promote the TV.



Apple has also been experimenting with advertising the TV on social media, running 15 second campaigns that focus on specific apps, such as Netflix, ABC, or “Crossy Road.”

