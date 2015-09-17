Apple just made it very easy to switch from Android to iPhone

It’s not surprising that Apple’s first ever Android app is purely designed to help you move from Android to iOS.

But if you are making the switch from Android to iPhone, it does help transfer data like contacts, message history, photos and videos, bookmarks from your web browser, mail accounts, and calendars.

It’s especially useful for transferring photos and videos, as well as your texts. Otherwise, mail accounts and calendars are mostly synced into your email provider’s (like Gmail) cloud, and you’ll find all your emails and calendards synced up when you sign in to whichever email app you use on your new iPhone.

Here’s how easy it is to switch to iPhone. But first, make sure you download the Move to iOS app to your Android device.

First, you'll need to connect your new iOS device to your Wi-Fi network and download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play store. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider After connecting your new iOS device to your Wi-Fi network, you'll see the Apps & Data screen where you tap Move Data from Android. Tap Continue on the Android Move to iOS app, too. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Next, you'll see a code on your iOS device. Tap in that code into the the Android Move to iOS app. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider After typing in the code, your new iOS device and your old Android phone will connect to each other. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The Move to iOS app on your Android phone will ask you to confirm what data you want to transfer over to you new iOS device. Tap the items you don't want to transfer and tap 'Next' on the top left of the screen. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Then, let the two devices do their thing. This could take a while depending on how much stuff you have in your Android phone. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider After the transfer is complete, you tap 'Done' on your old Android phone, and wait for your iOS device to 'Move items into place.' Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Once that's finished, you'll get this 'Transfer Complete' screen, and simply tap 'Continue Setting Up iPad/iPhone' to do just that. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

