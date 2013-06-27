Apple's Arty New Manifesto Ads Are A Flop With Viewers

Apple’s newest line of advertising has been a critical success.



Unfortunately, according to Peter Burrows at Bloomberg News, they’re a failure with consumers.

The newest series of ads from Apple feature slow piano playing in the background with a voice over stating a new manifesto for Apple: “This is it. This is what matters… You may rarely look at it, but you’ll always feel it. This is our signature, and it means everything.”

Ad measurement firm Ace Metrix says this new ad is getting the lowest score of the last 26 Apple ads released. The ad got a score of 489, which compares to an industry average of 542. Samsung’s recent ads have had scores of 600, according to Ace Metrix.

The Apple ad seems to be aimed as much at its own employees, as it is at consumers. It seems to be the work of lead designer Jony Ive, resetting the company’s goals and expectations post-Steve Jobs.

Observers of the company have lauded the ads. They compare it to Apple’s legendary “Think Different” ad, which was a similar reset for the company.

The normal people who watched the ad told Ace Metrix the music was sad, and the ad felt long.

It’s unclear if this matters for Apple. If this ad really is aimed at the company as much as the public, then a tepid response might be OK. If not … well, we wouldn’t expect to see the ads for long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.