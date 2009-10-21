Apple's New 27-Inch iMac Is A Kick-arse Bedroom Computer-TV Combo

Dan Frommer

Plenty of Apple buyers will appreciate the new 27-inch iMac’s bigger display, but perhaps none more than those who will buy one for their bedrooms, entirely replacing the need for a separate TV.

Click here to see photos of the new iMac, Magic Mouse, and MacBook →

At 24 inches, previous iMacs and Mac displays made a convincing bedroom display. But the three extra inches on the 27-inch model — and new 16:9 aspect ratio — will make watching widescreen movies and TV shows look even better. It’s even wall- or swing-arm-mountable if you’re into that sort of thing.

What’s more, the 27-inch display can also be used as an input from other sources, such as a MacBook, or even potentially a Blu-ray player or cable box. (Apple tells Gizmodo it’s HDCP-compliant, but you’ll need an accessory to hook an external device up to the Apple DisplayPort connector.)

We’ve been using Macs and a 24-inch display as a bedroom computer for several years, using apps like iTunes, MLB.TV, Boxee, Hulu Desktop, etc. to watch shows and movies. But the new iMac — which also includes a new remote — makes a convincing case for an upgrade. Starting at $1700, it’s obviously not as cheap as a standalone TV. But it’s also a Mac computer!

Desktop computers are a decreasingly important — and shrinking — part of Apple’s Mac business. Last quarter, they represented just 26% of the 3.05 million computers Apple sold, down from 36% in the year-ago quarter. Desktop unit sales declined 16% year-over-year, while notebooks increased 35%. The new iMac and Mac mini should help.

Click here to see photos of the new iMac, Magic Mouse, and MacBook →

iMacs

iMac from the side

iMac

iMac

Magic Mouse

Magic Mouse

Magic Mouse

Magic Mouse

MacBook

MacBook

MacBooks

MacBook

MacBook

Don't Miss...

10 iPhone Accessories We'd Love To Have

15 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

10 Ways The iPhone Changed Smartphones Forever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.