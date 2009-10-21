Apple's New 27-Inch iMac Is A Kick-arse Bedroom Computer-TV Combo

Plenty of Apple buyers will appreciate the new 27-inch iMac’s bigger display, but perhaps none more than those who will buy one for their bedrooms, entirely replacing the need for a separate TV.

At 24 inches, previous iMacs and Mac displays made a convincing bedroom display. But the three extra inches on the 27-inch model — and new 16:9 aspect ratio — will make watching widescreen movies and TV shows look even better. It’s even wall- or swing-arm-mountable if you’re into that sort of thing.

What’s more, the 27-inch display can also be used as an input from other sources, such as a MacBook, or even potentially a Blu-ray player or cable box. (Apple tells Gizmodo it’s HDCP-compliant, but you’ll need an accessory to hook an external device up to the Apple DisplayPort connector.)

We’ve been using Macs and a 24-inch display as a bedroom computer for several years, using apps like iTunes, MLB.TV, Boxee, Hulu Desktop, etc. to watch shows and movies. But the new iMac — which also includes a new remote — makes a convincing case for an upgrade. Starting at $1700, it’s obviously not as cheap as a standalone TV. But it’s also a Mac computer!

Desktop computers are a decreasingly important — and shrinking — part of Apple’s Mac business. Last quarter, they represented just 26% of the 3.05 million computers Apple sold, down from 36% in the year-ago quarter. Desktop unit sales declined 16% year-over-year, while notebooks increased 35%. The new iMac and Mac mini should help.

