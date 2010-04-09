FINALLY: iPhone Multitasking Allows You To Use Skype For Calls And Give AT&T The Big Heave-Ho

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple just announced that it will be adding multitasking and background support to the iPhone this summer.One of the multitasking services is a VoIP API.



Apple brought Skype on stage to show how it will work.

Skype users will be able to keep the app open in the background and get calls from other Skype users whenever they want.

Don’t miss: The Seven Big Things Apple Just Added To The iPhone OS >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.