Just in time for Mother’s Day, Apple has put together a list of its most useful apps for dads and mums.

These are tools that span from food to shipping to training your brain. And they aren’t just good for parents, but anyone looking to live a healthier and more productive life.

Here are 17 apps that Apple thinks mums and dads should download:

Thrive gets you up to 50% off organic food. Thrive Thrive is an online organic-food and natural-products marketplace, which uses a membership fee of $60 per year (think Costco) to slash prices 25% to 50%. The app is easy to navigate, and lets you sort by things like 'values' (gluten-free, paleo, raw, vegan, and so on). Free month trial (iOS) (Android) Peak is a workout for your mind. Peak Meant to help keep your mind sharp, Peak -- Brain Training accomplishes this by serving up over 30 different games meant to exercise your brain. These games claim to improve your memory, focus, mental agility, language, problem solving, and emotion. Best of all, the app is integrated with its own social network, so you can track your progress and see how your scores stack up against your friends. Free: (iOS) (Android) Shyp comes and gets your packages. Shyp For a flat fee of $5 plus normal shipping costs, Shyp will send a courier to your front door, pick up whatever you want to mail, package it, and send it on its way for you. You can also put in add-ons like a custom built box. And as a reminder, you still have to pay the actual shipping costs. Free: (iOS) (Android) Operator is your virtual assistant. Operator Virtual assistants are going to be big in 2016, and Operator has been one of the most talked about. Launching from Uber cofounder Garret Camp's Expa incubator, the assistant acts as your 'operator' to help you book flights, send flowers, or pick out Christmas presents. Free: (iOS) Honest sells natural and eco-friendly goods. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Jessica Alba's Honest Co. started as a line of baby diapers, but has turned into one of LA's hottest startups. On the app, you can buy nontoxic and eco-friendly products, ranging from baby supplies to cleaning products. The company has faced its fair share of controversy, but is valued at $1.7 billion. Free: (iOS) Schoola helps you donate to schools. Brandt Ranj Schoola lets you buy and donate children's clothing to help schools in need. Here's how it works: you find clothes you'd like to donate, fill out a form with the app, and receive a pre-paid shipping label. The clothes are then sold, also through the app, and 40% of the money spent goes towards supporting schools that need assistance. Free: (iOS) Urbansitter finds you a good babysitter. Brandt Ranj Urbansitter is an Uber-like service for nannies and babysitters. If you find you need someone to look after your children, or help around the house, the app shows you a list of candidates. Each sitter or nanny has undergone a background check, and you're able to see how other families have rated them before selecting them. Free: (iOS) (Android) VSCO makes your pictures look so much better. Brooks Hassig If you want to make the photos you take on your smartphone look better, one of VSCO's dozens of retro film filters will do the trick. The app offers more editing capabilities than Instagram, and each filter preset is designed to emulate the effect of an old-school film camera. VSCO offers free cloud syncing and uploads to a personalised VSCO Grid account, which is essentially a hi-res, ultra minimalist version of Instagram that has less of a focus on social networking and more of a focus on pretty pictures. Free: (iOS) (Android) Nickel MasterCard teaches your kids about finance. YouTube Nickel MasterCard is a debit card tied to an app that wants to help you teach your kids about responsible spending. You can set and maintain an allowance for your kid in addition to monitoring their spending. The app is free, and the service is free for the first two months -- after that it costs $5 per month per child. Free: (iOS) Artkive is all about your child's artwork. YouTube Artkive lets you save, store, and share all of your child's artwork. Using your iPhone's camera, you can snap a picture of the artwork, and tag it with your child's name, age, the artwork's name, and the date it was created. All of the images you take are stored on Artkive's cloud, and can be shared digitally, or turned into physical objects, like a mug or book, that can be shared with loved ones. Price: $4.99 (iOS) Boxed Wholesale lets you buy in bulk. Brandt Ranj Boxed Wholesale is a wholesale food delivery app designed to help you save time and money by buying in bulk. After punching in your location, you'll see which delivery options are available to you -- once you've determined that, it's time to start buying. Boxed wholesale's inventory covers both fresh and frozen foods and includes beverages and bakery options. There are even some flower arrangements available under the 'Special Occasions' tab. Free: (iOS) (Android) Curbed brings your orders to your car. Brandt Ranj Curbed wants to severely cut down the amount of time you spend shopping inside local stores. After scanning your location, Curbed presents a list of participating retailers, and you can browse their inventory and shop as you normally would. Once you've checked out, you'll be told when your order is ready, and then you can go to the retailer, where someone will be waiting outside, curbside, with your order. All you have to do is grab and go. Free: (iOS) Handy cleans your house. Handy A screenshot of a Handy promotional video Handy is an app that connects cleaners, plumbers, and handymen with potential customers, and provides on-demand house cleaning and home repair services. The startup was valued at $500 million last November, but some users have complained about unreliable or sub-par cleaners. Free: (iOS) (Android) eBates grabs you deals from across the web. Brandt Ranj eBates is a deal aggregator and rewards program in one. The app highlights deals from around the web: clothes and electronics are the most common items. By taking advantage of these deals you end up accumulating cash back rewards, which are sent to you in the form of a check every few months. Free: (iOS) (Android) Paribus gets you money back when something you bought drops in price. Brandt Ranj Paribus is a price adjustment app that works with you to get money back when an item you recently purchased drops in price. After linking your email and shopping accounts, Paribus notifies you when something you've bought has gone on sale and gets retailers to reimburse you. The app and first transaction are free, after that Paribus takes a 25% commission on all the money it gets you back. Free: (iOS) (Android) Ibotta snags you deals on groceries. ibotta Like eBates, Ibotta is a coupon and cash back app, but instead of providing deals on clothes and electronics, it focuses on groceries. To earn cash back, all you have to do is find a deal on Ibotta before going to the store, take a picture of your receipt, and send the picture to Ibotta. Within 24 hours you'll receive cash back. Free: (iOS) (Android) Taskrabbit can get anything you want done. Brandt Ranj Taskrabbit is an on-demand help service that easily matches you with someone who can take care of around-the-house tasks. House cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, delivery, and heavy lifting are all examples of chores that can be accomplished through Taskrabbit. Best of all, the hourly rate of the job is presented before you select the time and date of your appointment. Free: (iOS) (Android) Previous reporting by Maya Kosoff, Alex Heath, and Biz Carson.

