Here are some of Apple's most playful event invitations over the years

Apple is known for having fun with the invitations to its big media events. It’s at these events that the huge tech company lifts the curtain on new products like the next iPhone and Apple Watch.

The next Apple event is happening September 9, and the tagline on the invitation is “Hey Siri, give us a hint.” It could hints at voice controls coming to a redesigned Apple TV, but we won’t know for sure until that day.

Apple is also expected to announce refreshed versions of its iPhones, which likely will be called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

While we wait until September 9, let’s take a look back at some of Apple’s playful invites over the years — and what they turned out to really mean.

This was a pretty appropriate tease for the iPod nano in 2005, with a throwback reference to the original iPod announcement in 2001. Apple This teaser was fitting given at this event in 2006 Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod with video capability, movies in the iTunes Store, and gave a sneak peak at the 'iTV,' which was later renamed the Apple TV. Apple The first iPhone event in 2007 had a pretty grandiose tease. It turned out to be appropriate for a product that not only transformed Apple, but the tech world in general. Apple 'There's something in the air' was quite fitting for the original MacBook Air unveiling in 2008. Apple There ended up being two landmark announcements at this event in 2008: the iPhone 3G and the App Store. Apple The invitation for Apple's developer conference in 2010 was vague, but made sense given that iOS 4 was announced with a lot of big improvements for third-party apps, like multitasking and the ability to manage them in folders. Apple The invitation for the first iPad event in 2010 was quite vague, but 'latest creation' made it sound like we would see something totally new from Apple. Even though some people dismissed it as an oversize iPhone, the iPad really was something new. Apple Nothing like a giant number '2' to tease the second iPad in 2011. Apple This invitation focused on the iPad's screen, which was appropriate given that it was for the third-generation iPad with a hi-res Retina display. Apple The 'little more' turned out to be the iPad mini. Cute. Apple Apple was pretty upfront for the iPhone 4s event invitation. There were rumours leading up to the event that the company would announce two new iPhones at once, but many in the media took the missed call notification to mean that there wouldn't be two new models released that year -- which turned out to be true. Apple While the iPhone 5's event invitation, sent in 2012, looked straightforward, it was hiding the phone's name in plain site. Apple This invitation for Apple's 2013 developer conference prompted a lot of speculation because there were already rumours that the company was planning a major redesign of iOS, its mobile operating system. That, of course, turned out to be the case with iOS 7. Apple This was the invitation for the 2013 event where Apple unveiled the colourful iPhone 5c. Apple While this hint prompted speculation that Apple was doing a new smart cover for the iPad, what the company unveiled was more straightforward. There were just a lot of new products announced at this event, including the iPad Air, iPad mini with Retina display, and new Macs. Apple This turned out to be the event invitation for the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch unveiling in 2014. It was a pretty big one, and Apple didn't drop any real hints in the teaser itself. Apple For the Apple Watch's launch event earlier this year, Apple's tagline was 'Spring Forward.' The event happened in March, so it was a reference to the seasons changing and the world of watches. Apple Apple's invitation for its developer conference earlier this summer was a big let down. People took it to mean that we'd finally see a new Apple TV -- the dark outline in the middle looks like an apple TV -- but that turned out to not be the case. But... Apple The newest Apple event invite for September might be pointing to a new Apple TV finally seeing the light of day. The Siri reference could mean that the Apple TV will come with voice control. We'll find out soon enough. Apple

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.