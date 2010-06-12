Apple's iPhone Ad Blockade Probably Won't Result In Antitrust Suit But Apple Is Walking A Thin Line

Photo: Associated Press

Yet again, the Feds are looking into Apple for possible anticompetitive behaviour.This time, it’s because of Apple’s latest move that effectively blocks Google from selling mobile ads in iPhone apps. (This after Google just spent $750 million to buy AdMob, an iPhone-app ad specialist.) And, previously, because of Apple’s blockade of Adobe’s Flash technology from its iPhone and iPad devices.



So what’s going to happen to Apple? The regulatory experts at Stifel Nicolaus — analysts Rebecca Arbogast and George Askew — just weighed in with a report.

In summary:

Apple has legitimate reasons to justify both of their policies. “In each case, antitrust authorities will need to assess whether exclusionary policies are justified as robust competition, or cross a line into anticompetitive conduct.”

It’s too early to tell what’s going to happen to Apple, because how developers and advertisers react is an important step in the process.

Also important: “…whether there are any company documents that articulate an anticompetitive agenda, as there were in the government’s investigation of Microsoft.”

The analysts’ preliminary view is that it is unlikely the DOJ/FTC will bring an antitrust suit against Apple.

But, Apple is walking a fine line, and will be increasingly scrutinized by the government. Each time provides additional risk for regulation.

