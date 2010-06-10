Apple's Mobile Ad Blockade Is Latest Proof That It's Terrified Of Google

Photo: Adam Tow, All Things Digital

Apple just totally screwed Google’s effort to sell ads in iPhone apps.In the process, Apple revealed just how scared it is of Google — it’s completely terrified.



What did Apple just do?

It basically just neutered all iPhone advertising players whose primary business isn’t serving mobile ads — like Google.

It also neutered iPhone ad companies that are owned by or affiliated with companies that distribute mobile devices and platforms — like Google, Microsoft, Nokia, and others.

Essentially, Apple’s new developers agreement, as we understand it, effectively limits the companies that can sell ads in iPhone apps to Apple (via its new iAd program) and pure-play mobile ad networks like Millennial and JumpTap. (Apple’s terms “would prohibit app developers from using AdMob and Google’s advertising solutions on the iPhone,” AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui writes in a blog post.)

In other words Apple is stabbing all of its big, real competitors in the neck. And the biggest loser in all of this, of course, is Google, which is quickly becoming Apple’s biggest rival.

Google is the world’s biggest Internet advertising company, and is now hoping to make a big market in mobile advertising. Besides developing its own mobile ad product, and its Android mobile operating system, it just closed its $750 million acquisition of AdMob, which is widely considered the leader in iPhone-app advertising. (Or at least it was. Now it might just be a $750 million pile of bricks.)

So if there’s a business loser from this, it’s Google. This explains why Apple is doing this.

Assuming the government doesn’t chase after Apple for anti-competitive behaviour, it seems Apple is within its rights to do this. As one commenter notes, it’s not like Google allows other ad networks to serve ads on its search results pages.

Apple is essentially staking ownership over the ad inventory within iPhone apps — the way Google does for its search engine — and if developers don’t like it, they can go write web apps or Android apps. But the big difference is that Google OWNS its search engine, while Apple doesn’t own the 225,000 apps in the App Store.

What this really says about Apple is that it looks more scared of Google than ever. Just as it looks scared when it blocks the Google Voice app from the iPhone App Store, or when it sues Google’s Android partners for patent infringement.

Apple, not content to win the mobile advertising market by being the best and most profitable for developers, is instead stabbing its competitors in the neck and gearing up to win by an unnatural advantage.

That’s technically fair, and should help Apple dominate another market. But it looks pathetic.

