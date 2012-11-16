Apple's Biggest Mistakes Since Steve Jobs Saved The Company

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A year after Steve Jobs died, Apple is getting fresh scrutiny.The catalyst is the ouster of Scott Forstall, which led to revelations of a company filled with infighting. It’s also led to a fresh round of criticism about Apple’s software design.



This was to be expected. Since Jobs returned to Apple the company was nearly perfect. Any errors after he died of any magnitude were going to used as proof that the company was losing its mojo.

However, it’s important to remember nearly perfect isn’t the same thing as perfect. As a reminder that Apple wasn’t always perfect with Jobs in charge, we’ve put together this collection of Apple mistakes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.