Here's Some Good Evidence The iPhone's New Maps App Will Stink

Everyone is caught up in iPhone 5 hysteria. But you can’t ignore that all isn’t good.We were reminded today that Apple’s Maps app is going to stink.



A little background: Apple will no longer use Google Maps data for its new Maps app in iOS 6, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads that launches Sept. 19.

Josh Carr, a former writer for the Apple blog TUAW has been playing around with the final “Gold Master” version of iOS 6, and says the Maps app has gotten worse over time. (We found Carr’s post on TUAW.)

Carr discovered that Apple’s previous version of Maps took advantage of Google’s extensive keyword search. But now, Maps uses Yelp’s database, which Carr says isn’t nearly as good as Google’s.

For example, Carr cites a few examples where the Yelp search doesn’t work as well as it did in previous beta versions of iOS 6:

“I went on to search “iPhone Repair” and “iPad Repair” since that’s obviously relevant to our business. The results broke my heart. All of the work I’ve put into our local recognition is completely gone because I focused so keenly on Google Places. By limiting search to Yelp businesses, there were only two places returned for “iPhone Repair.” They illegally use the trademarked term “iPhone” in the name of their company on their Yelp record. One of the companies used a false name just so they had iPhone in the title.”

Another reason we’re concerned the new Maps app will be a worse experience is because it doesn’t include public transit directions. Sure, you can install a third-party app, but that’s annoying. We want everything baked in like it is now.

We’ll have the full version of iOS 6 and the new maps app on Wednesday. We’ll let you know what we think as soon as we’ve had enough time to test Maps out.

