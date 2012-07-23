The New iPhone Is Being Manufactured RIGHT NOW, According To DigiTimes

Photo: benm.at
Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Pegatron has begun production of the next iPhone, according to a DigiTimes report citing industry sources in Taiwan.The Wall Street Journal also reported last week that the iPhone is already in production, but it did not name a specific manufacturer.
Most reports suggest that the next iPhone will launch in September or October this year.
