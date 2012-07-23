The New iPhone Is Being Manufactured RIGHT NOW, According To DigiTimes

Photo: benm.at

Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Pegatron has begun production of the next iPhone, according to a DigiTimes report citing industry sources in Taiwan.The Wall Street Journal also reported last week that the iPhone is already in production, but it did not name a specific manufacturer.



Most reports suggest that the next iPhone will launch in September or October this year.

Most reports suggest that the next iPhone will launch in September or October this year.

