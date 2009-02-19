Apple's Macs Losing Revenue Share, Too

Apple’s Mac unit sales aren’t the only thing falling: As the consumer recession rolls on, its revenue share is dropping, too, according to U.S. retail research firm NPD Group.



In addition to the 6% year-over-year drop in January Mac unit sales that we reported yesterday, Apple’s revenue share is also declining.

WSJ: [NPD] estimates that the dollar value of Apple’s sales through U.S. retail channels fell 11% during the month, faster than the decline in unit sales. Its market share, measured in dollars, declined to 13.7% from 16.4% in January 2008, NPD said. An Apple spokesman declined comment.

[NPD analyst Stephen] Baker said he believes that consumers interested in low- to mid-range portables have been gravitating toward Apple’s $999 laptop, its least-expensive model. He added that demand for the high-end models over $1,500 have been virtually unchanged over the past several months.

The average price of Apple computers stood at $1,480 for its laptops and $1,500 for desktops in January — more than twice as high as computers based on Microsoft Corp.’s Windows operating system, NPD said.

Time to freak out? Not yet. Apple can still juice sales by unveiling long-awaited updates to its iMac and Mac mini. Later this year, we expect the company to start selling portable tablet computers to compete with netbooks. And Apple is still carrying better margins than its rivals — especially on its high end computers.

But as we said yesterday, it’s still scary that Apple’s Mac business — which was growing 50% year-over-year a year ago — is now shrinking.

