Apple's Macs Are Growing, Everyone Else Is Tanking

This chart from the Wall Street Journal tweeted by Barry Ritholtz tells you all you need to know about competition in the PC business.



These are sales of PCs in the US in Q4, by manufacturer. This does not include iPad sales, which would put Apple’s growth off the charts.

Even without iPad sales, Apple is now the third largest PC manufacturer in the U.S., with 11% of unit sales.

In Q4:

Mac sales rose 15%+

Toshiba sales fell a few per cent

Dell sales fell ~5%

Acer sales fell ~15%

HP sales fell ~25%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.