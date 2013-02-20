Apple Was Hacked!

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is the latest U.S. company to admit being hacked, Reuters reports.Apple says hackers cracked a few of its employees’ laptops, but no data appeared to have been stolen.



It says it is the same group of hackers that attacked Facebook. Initially we believed the hack was from China, but Bloomberg BusinessWeek now says it’s coming from Eastern Europe.

Apple says it’s planning on releasing a software update that will save its customers from being hacked by the same people.

Chinese attacks on U.S. corporations appear to be on the rise. Tech companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have all admitted to being targeted by hackers.

In a more expansive explanation of what happened, Apple told Ina Fried at AllThingsD:

“Apple has identified malware which infected a limited number of Mac systems through a vulnerability in the Java plug-in for browsers … The malware was employed in an attack against Apple and other companies, and was spread through a website for software developers. We identified a small number of systems within Apple that were infected and isolated them from our network. There is no evidence that any data left Apple. We are working closely with law enforcement to find the source of the malware.”

