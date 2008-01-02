Apple's Mac Market Share Grew 0.5 Points in December

The most important growth story for Apple (AAPL) in 2008 is not the iPhone or iPod but the Mac, which accounts for half of the company’s revenue. Recent trends in the computer industry have cleared the way for an explosion in Mac market-share growth, and new data from Net Applications and others suggest that this growth is in full swing.

Net Applications (via Inquirer and Ars Technica) reports that global Mac share gained nearly half a percentage point in December. It would be a mistake to read too much into one month, as data from the past year show that monthly share figures are volatile. But the trend certainly appears to be up.

