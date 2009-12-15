Apple's Mac Has A Monster November

As we predicted, Apple’s Mac business had a monster November, according to NPD Group data analysed by Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.
In a note today, Munster reports:
- Mac sales for Oct. and Nov. are now tracking up 21% year-over-year, over the Street’s 14% consensus, and up from 7% year-over-year growth in October alone.
- It’s still early: Half of the quarter’s Mac sales typically occur in December. But the November data “increases our confidence in slight Mac unit upside in the quarter,” Munster writes.
- The new iMac and Mac mini were huge: Desktop sales are up 74% year-over-year this quarter so far.
