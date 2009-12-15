Apple's Mac Has A Monster November

As we predicted, Apple’s Mac business had a monster November, according to NPD Group data analysed by Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.

In a note today, Munster reports:

Mac sales for Oct. and Nov. are now tracking up 21% year-over-year, over the Street’s 14% consensus, and up from 7% year-over-year growth in October alone.

It’s still early: Half of the quarter’s Mac sales typically occur in December. But the November data “increases our confidence in slight Mac unit upside in the quarter,” Munster writes.

The new iMac and Mac mini were huge: Desktop sales are up 74% year-over-year this quarter so far.

Don’t Miss: 15 gadgets that changed everything this decade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.