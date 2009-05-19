Apple's Mac Decline Could Be Worse This Quarter

Updated with NPD Group estimates for Apple’s April Mac shipments.

Apple (AAPL) could face its second straight quarter of year-over-year declines in its Mac business. (And only its second negative quarter since 2003.)

Research firm NPD Group says Apple’s April Mac shipments were down 1.8% year-over-year. That’s better than the 5% to 10% drop that Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster expected earlier today — good news. But based on Munster’s assumptions about May and June, he expects Mac shipments to decline 8% to 16% year-over-year this quarter, roughly in-line with the Street’s -7% to -10% estimate.

Munster said in a note today that Mac shipments could fall 10% year-over-year this quarter. That’d be worse than the 3% year-over-year decline in Mac shipments Apple reported last quarter.

The PC industry is in bad shape, so Apple’s decline isn’t a huge surprise. But it would suggest that Apple is not gaining much share while its rivals suffer, either.

Apple doesn’t expect to get much help from its education business this quarter. During its March quarter earnings call last month, Apple noted that its June quarter is historically a big quarter for K-12 education sales. The company expects things “to be competitive … given the economy and the funding situations.”

