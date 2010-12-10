Apple's Mac App Store Supposedly Won't Have In-App Purchases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s the answer to one of our HUGE questions about Apple’s forthcoming Mac App Store: 9to5Mac reports that Apple won’t offer in-app purchases in Mac apps.If true, that’s bad news for companies who use “freemium” models for their apps, or for companies hoping to make money off the sale of virtual goods via in-app purchases.



But, of course, Apple could always add this feature later. It didn’t launch with the initial iPhone app store, after all.

