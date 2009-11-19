Apple's Macs Set For Monster November

Apple’s Mac and iPod sales are tracking along with expectations so far this quarter, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster says in a note today.

U.S. Mac retail sales were up 7% year-over-year in October, according to NPD Group, per Munster.

Street consensus is for 14% year-over-year growth this quarter. But comps get easier in November and December.

November should be huge. Apple’s new desktop computers, introduced at the end of October, will have a greater impact. The new 27-inch iMacs are huge (and the quad-core units are backordered several weeks).

iPod sales were down 11% year-over-year in October. That’s around Munster’s model of shrinking 12% y/y this quarter.

