Apple's Mac And iPhone Sales To Be Better Than Expected This Quarter

Apple’s Mac and iPhone sales are going to be better than expected in the fourth quarter, says JP Morgan’s Mark Moskowitz via Reuters.



He’s raising his price target to $230 from $220 on the stock.

“Our conversations with industry contacts suggest that the Mac shipment levels have improved over the last two weeks,” Moskowitz said. He raised his unit estimate to 3.29 million from his prior view of 3.17 million.

The overall strength exhibited this quarter is encouraging, given Apple is coming off of a September quarter that benefited from pent up demand related to the Mac refresh, Moskowitz said.

The analyst raised his unit estimates for iPhone by about 8 per cent to 8.18 million and for iPod to 21.97 million from 21.62 million. Continue>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.