Apple's Low-Cost iPhone Is Going To Be Called The iPhone 5C

Over the weekend, a photo leaked of a bunch of cases for the “iPhone 5C,” which is supposedly the name of Apple’s low-cost iPhone.



We don’t know if those cases are real or not, but we feel certain the name is real.

After the photos leaked, we heard from a source that the name is going to be “iPhone 5C”.

Our source doesn’t work at Apple, but is connected to someone inside the company who confirmed the name. So, this is second hand, but we feel confident after talking to our source that it’s accurate.

Our source expects the iPhone 5C to launch along with the iPhone 5S, and says the leaks of colourful plastic iPhones are spot-on for what it will look like.

The C is supposed to stand for colour. Unfortunately, since this is going to be a low-cost iPhone, most people will mock the C as standing for “cheap.”

