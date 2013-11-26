Apple Thinks People Still Don't Know What An IPad Can Do

It’s been two years since Steve Job’s death, and Apple and its lead agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab are still trying to

figure out the brand’s identitywithout him at the helm.

We’ve written about Apple’s “Designed by Apple in California” ads that emphasised ordinary users rather than cutting-edge technology, and how those ads failed to register with viewers. And we told you about how the iPad Air’s launch promotion was more reminiscent of the innovative campaigns that helped make Apple the giant it is today.

But just being hip isn’t enough anymore, now that companies like Samsung have proven they can make Apple appear lazy and predictable.

That’s why Apple is introducing “Life on iPad,” a new website that tries to find a balance between creating a human connection and highlighting its products. It is a showcase using repurposed footage from last month’s premiere trailer of the same name, and it’s meant to show that professionals in all fields are stretching the iPad Air’s potential beyond the mundane.

Viewers can watch a speed skater use the iPad to monitor her performance, off-road racers keep tabs on the racetrack in real-time, and a Broadway choreographer stage every move of an upcoming musical.

The “Life on iPad” campaign is a bit of a regression into “Designed by Apple” territory, but with a key difference: the stories actually look cool. The average iPad user won’t be performing open-heart surgery or racing through the desert, but the visuals are engaging and highlight the device outside of the ordinary. Still, when combined with the launch ad narrated by Bryan Cranston, it is obvious that Apple is still figuring out how it wants consumers to see it.

You can visit the site here, and watch the video that inspired it below:

