Apple's Lead Designer Jony Ive: 'Our Goal Isn't To Make Money'

Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive gave a speech at the British Embassy’s Creative Summit, and Wired was on hand to pick up some of what he was talking about.Here are his best lines:



“We are really pleased with our revenues but our goal isn’t to make money. It sounds a little flippant, but it’s the truth. Our goal and what makes us excited is to make great products. If we are successful people will like them and if we are operationally competent, we will make money.”

“I refute that design is important. Design is a prerequisite. Good design — innovation — is really hard … We say no to a lot of things that we want to do and are intrigued by so that we only work on a manageable amount of products and can invest an incredible amount of care on each of them.”

“Really great design is hard. Good is the enemy of great. Competent design is not too much of a stretch. But if you are trying to do something new, you have challenges on so many axes.”

“We don’t do market research. It will guarantee mediocrity and will only work out whether you are going to offend anyone.”

