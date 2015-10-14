Apple's new iMac blows away the competition

Apple just released two new iMac models with insanely sharp displays.

The smallest of the two has a 21.5-inch screen, which you can get with 4K resolution that’s four times as sharp as the full-HD (FHD) 1080p resolution we’ve been enjoying for the last few years on some computers and TVs. The largest iMac has a 27-inch screen with an incredible 5K screen for eye-melting sharpness and detail.

The base 21.5-inch iMac model, which has a regular 1080p screen, is closer in price and specs to the Windows all-in-ones featured in the chart below. But it’s the 4K display that sets the iMac apart. And if you want 4K resolution for under $US1500, the latest 21.5-inch iMac is pretty much your only option until Asus releases the Zen AiO S.

NOW WATCH: Why I returned my iPhone 6s



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.