Apple's Latest Genius Retail Move: 'Express Shopping' Pre-Wrapped Holiday Gifts

The Apple Store on Chicago’s Michigan Ave. was busy with holiday shoppers when we stopped by yesterday.

One thing that seemed to be helping prevent chaos: An “express” line of shoppers queued up to buy pre-wrapped gifts, ranging from iPods and iPhones to MacBooks.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced “reserve and pick up” shopping, which lets you buy stuff online and pick it up at your local Apple Store.

But this seems to be different — an in-store express line with a selection of Apple’s most popular items, already wrapped. (If you get a chance, make sure you also check out the super-cool iPod touch-based checkout systems Apple is using now in its retail stores. Swipes your credit card right on the case.)

This, like many of the Apple Retail features, won’t work for most stores — but it’s pretty slick.

Click here to see a few photos of the ‘Express Shopping’ setup →

Photos: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

