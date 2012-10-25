Apple Laptop Lineup Is 'Unwieldy And Strange'

Photo: Apple

Apple now sells the following laptop models: an 11″ MacBook Air, a 13″ MacBook Air, a 13″ MacBook Pro, a 13″ Retina MacBook Pro, a 15″ MacBook Pro, a 15″ Retina MacBook Pro.MG Siegler calls this an “unwieldy and strange” lineup.



I’m not sure why Apple doesn’t simply kill off the non-retina MBPs. Maybe it’s that they can’t quite hit the price targets they want to hit yet. Or maybe it’s because a large part of the web still looks like complete arse on a retina display.

But still, they could push those would-be buyers towards MacBook Airs now, no? A retina display could and should be the defining feature of the Pro (until they inevitably move it down to the Air as well).

It’s still not as strange to me as why the iPad 2 still exists at all.

It’s true that Apple is moving away from what has worked so well for the company in the past.

When Steve Jobs returned to Apple, the first thing he did was simplify the product lineup, producing this chart:

Photo: Casestudyinc.com

It’s unclear where many of today’s laptops from Apple would fit into that.

