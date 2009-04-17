Apple's Lame Response To Microsoft Ads: PCs No Bargain

For the first time in years, Microsoft (MSFT) has Apple (AAPL) on the defensive. Microsoft’s new “laptop hunters” series of ads — which concede Macs are “cool” and “so sexy” — keep pressing the issue of price.

Now Apple (for what we believe is the first time) is commenting on the ads. And they seem a bit rattled.

BusinessWeek: “A PC is no bargain when it doesn’t do what you want,” Apple spokesman Bill Evans says. “The one thing that both Apple and Microsoft can agree on is that everyone thinks the Mac is cool. With its great designs and advanced software, nothing matches it at any price.”

The problem for Apple is they’re still talking up their “great designs,” while Microsoft promises an adequate experience on the cheap. Macs don’t really offer features where a PC “doesn’t do what you want.” Apple computers generally do pretty much the same thing PCs do, just with a lot more style and elegance.

But what else can Apple say? What makes Microsoft’s latest line of attack so effective is there’s no good counter to it. Apple won’t compete with PCs on price anytime soon, if ever.

War of the words aside, Microsoft’s new strategy of appealing to recession-plagued wallets seems to be working. After years of winning over converts from Windows, so far in 2009 Apple has stopped gaining market share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.