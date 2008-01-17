Apple's Jobs Disses Amazon's Kindle: "Whole Concept Flawed"

After raving about the new MacBook Air to John Markoff of the NYT, saying he would be first in line to buy one, Apple’s Steve Jobs (AAPL) put a fork in the Amazon Kindle (AMZN):

Today [Jobs] had a wide range of observations on the industry, including the Amazon Kindle book reader, which he said would go nowhere largely because Americans have stopped reading.



“It doesn’t matter how good or bad the product is, the fact is that people don’t read anymore,” he said. “40 per cent of the people in the U.S. read one book or less last year. The whole conception is flawed at the top because people don’t read anymore.”