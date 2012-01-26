Apple's Jaw-Dropping Growth Rate

Wow. That is pretty much the only response you can muster to Apple’s record-smashing, difficult-to-even-fathom earnings report last night. If you haven’t already, please read our note on key takeaways from Apple’s earnings. A quick summary if you missed it:



$46.33 billion revenue versus $38.76 billion expected.

$13.87 EPS versus $10.07 expected.

37.04 million iPhones sold versus 30.2 million expected.

15.4 million iPads sold 13.2 million expected.

On top of those already jaw-dropping figures, Apple grew revenue a whopping 73% from a year prior. In fact, we found that Apple has generated 49% average year-over-year revenue growth stretching back to quarter ending December 31, 2007. Even through the depths of the Great Recession, it has not failed to deliver positive quarterly revenue growth from the year prior. Amazing.





