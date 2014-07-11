ANALYST: Apple's iWatch Will Go Into Production This November

Contrary to what’s been reported lately, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s iWatch will go into production in November.

Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac has Kuo’s research note in which Kuo says, “We have pushed back our estimated time of iWatch mass production from late-September to mid-/late- November … We also lower our forecast of iWatch 2014 shipments by 40% to 3mn units.”

Kuo has a track record of producing “relatively accurate” Apple insights, but even Gurman says Kuo’s predictions around timing aren’t great. Kuo’s strength is on what the product looks like/is made out of.

Kuo says the iWatch will have Apple’s sapphire glass, which has been getting press this week for its durability. The iWatch is also expected to have a flexible AMOLED display and be at least water-resistant if not water proof, says Kuo.

Water resistance seems important since the iWatch is supposed to be used for working out, which leads to sweat.

Previous reports have said the iWatch will be out in October. We’re still inclined to believe that will happen, but it’s possible Apple is having a hard time manufacturing the iWatch.

