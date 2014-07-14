MORGAN STANLEY: Apple's IWatch Is Going To Cost $US300

Yrving Torrealba An iWatch concept design

Apple could sell its iWatch for $US300, according to the analysts at Morgan Stanley.

This would put Apple’s wearable in a higher price bracket than most competing smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Morgan Stanley thinks the iWatch will cost $US300 because it will be a lot better than its rival devices when it launches.

“In our view, Apple will introduce a device with more sensors, and better form factor and aesthetics than competing devices in the market priced at $US100-250,” Morgan Stanley writes in its note.

Consumers, however, may not be interested in buying an iWatch in that price range.

A survey from Piper Jaffray recently showed that only 1% of those polled would buy an iWatch if it costs between $US300 and $US350, and 35% of respondents wouldn’t buy a wearable from Apple regardless of the price.

It’s unclear exactly what to expect from the iWatch, but previous reports and rumours have provided some insight as to the approach Apple may take.

Noted industry analyst and tech columnist Tim Bajarin proposed a particularly interesting theory, writing that the iWatch could borrow some influence from Disney’s Magic Bands.

At the resort, Disney sells Magic Bands for its customers that act as a one stop shop for purchasing food and souvenirs within the park, opening the door to your hotel room, and other tasks. You would simply scan your band and type in a PIN to buy items within the resort rather than digging for your wallet.

Bajarin said that someone with “a good sense of Apple’s thinking about wearables” told him to visit Disney World to understand Apple’s wearables strategy.

Other rumours suggest the iWatch will run a modified version of iOS 8, the company’s software for iPhones and iPads, and may have a 2.5-inch rectangular screen. It could come in different sizes catered to smaller and larger wrists.

The company is expected to ship between 30 million and 60 million iWatch units within its first year of availability, according to Morgan Stanley’s predictions.

