Here Are All The Known Patent Diagrams For Apple's iWatch

Apple has yet to confirm that it is working on an iWatch — a portable, wrist-based mobile device that might function like an iPod-cum-wristwatch-cum-iPhone.



But it has filed trademark applications for the name “iWatch.” And, even more tantalising for Apple-watchers, it has also filed a number of diagrams with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that seem to show iWatch-style devices.

See the Apple iWatch patent diagrams >

Companies file patents all the time, just to get legal ownership of the technology even if they don’t want to develop it. They sometimes file patents to prevent competitors from developing similar products.

And patent applications are couched in legal-ese and misleading information — so we can’t say for sure that these are Apple’s first sketches of the iWatch.

The following gallery is, we believe, all the diagrams Apple has filed with the USPTO so far that describe iWatch-like devices.

