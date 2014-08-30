Apple's IWatch Isn't Shipping Until Next Year

Behance/Todd Hamilton Someone’s idea of what an iWatch could look like.

Apple’s wearable gadget — which everyone calls the iWatch — isn’t going to be on your wrist anytime soon, says John Paczkowski at Re/code.

He says it will be announced on September 9, but might not arrive until early 2015:

Sources in position to know tell me it won’t arrive at market for a few months. “It’s not shipping any time soon,” said one. So when does Apple plan to ship its eagerly anticipated wearable? That’s not clear, but my understanding is that we’re unlikely to see it at retail until after the holiday season — think early 2015.

Paczkowski has been all over the timing of Apple’s announcements, so we trust him on this one.

When Apple announced the iPhone, it didn’t start selling the phone for six months. When Apple announced the iPad, it took weeks before it went on sale.

It looks like Apple is doing the same thing with the iWatch, which is a new product category for Apple.

The iWatch is reportedly going to be used for health and fitness tracking. It will also reportedly offer some sort of mobile payments solution.

